Multiple credible shameful allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against Attorney General Curtis Hill. Hill must resign. Instead, Hill is doubling down and apparently using public resources to fuel his defense. He used the attorney general’s taxpayer-funded communications office to attack the credibility of one alleged victim. It’s shameful and a gross misuse of his power and position.
These women have courageously stood up and spoken out. Too often, victims of sexual assault aren’t believed and even disparaged for seeking justice. To make progress, to protect future victims, it’s time to have a public conversation. That's why state Rep. Julie Olthoff’s silence is so frustrating. Remaining silent won’t make this go away. Hoosier women, especially, are taking close note on how this story unfolds.
Olthoff needs to weigh in now and demand action. We are waiting.
Priscilla Herochik, Crown Point