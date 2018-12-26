Thank you to Sam Beishuizen for the beautiful article about Ray Pavichevich on Dec. 14. Ray was not only a great athlete but a great person as well.
He was a mentor and role model for thousands of young kids growing up in East Chicago. He was instrumental in the successful Biddy Basketball program of the '60s and '70s and taught elementary education for 35 years. He was a man of tremendous humility, integrity and dignity and was loved, admired and respected by everyone who knew him. His story was worth telling as he will always be remembered as an East Chicago legend and hero to many.
Nick Vukas, Lafayette