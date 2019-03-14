Indiana, the time is right to do what is right for public education. Gov. Eric Holcomb recently proposed a 2 percent budget increase for schools. That sounds good on paper, but the reality is that this is not enough, not with all that schools have lost and continue to lose.
In fact, under this proposed budget, many urban schools, some in NWI, will end up losing more than they’re given. Some rural districts will lose money; others will gain less than 1 percent.
By the time the money reaches these school districts, it is eaten up by operational costs, leaving little left for students, programs or teacher salaries. All schools needs to be fairly and equitably funded.
Furthermore, the Indiana Department of Education has stated that 3 percent is the minimum needed to support Hoosier students, yet our elected officials are offering less.
In many places across the state, schools are the heart of our communities, but our Legislature is not treating them as such.
The time is right to contact your elected officials and tell them 2 percent isn’t enough. Our schools and our children should be top priority.
Erin Charpentier, Hebron