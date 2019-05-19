I am writing to see if i can get someone to help my sister plead her case so she can be heard. Her name is Debra Jarvis. She placed my nephew with our sister because her home was not fit at the time.
Child Protective Services said since my sister, Debra, placed him, our younger sister and he were safe, and they would give her time to get her home up to code.
Our sister moved out of state, so CPS placed him in foster care. That was seven months ago.
Since then, Debra has gotten married and has a beautiful two-bedroom home. She has been complying with everything the judge has ordered, plus additional work to get my nephew back.
CPS keeps making excuses why they can't come out and clear her home, prolonging my nephew's stay in foster care. My nephew has never acted out or got in trouble while in my sister's care.
My nephew was also recently hospitalized because he wanted to commit suicide while in the care of foster parents. Why are they refusing to do their job and get my nephew home to us where he belongs? It's a shame that because my sister can not afford a lawyer, the system is keeping my nephew from coming home.
Rebecca Gualandi, Portage