You can not go to any other country and disrespect their traditions or customs and there is no way they will change them because someone is offended by them.
Yet, when someone is offended by our (the United States) customs and traditions we bow down and kiss their butts and change our ways to accommodate them.
I just found out last night that my grandson's school is not celebrating Christmas in school this year because it offends some. I looked on their school calendar and found they are calling it "Winter Holiday Break". This is getting to be unacceptable.
Ever since I was a child in school we celebrated Christmas at school. The solution is very simple — if you don't want to celebrate Christmas then don't, but do not take the right to celebrate Christmas from those that want too.
Our military has fought for years for our rights and freedom to make choices that are now being taken away one day at a time.
My dad always said if you don't like what is on TV then turn the channel or shut it off and the same for the radio. I am saying if you don't like something then you don't need to participate, but don't take away the joy of Christmas from others.
This country has done away with a lot over the years and do you see what is happening?
Joni Elsner, Portage