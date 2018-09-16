What a lesson the Portage Twp. school students are learning about adulthood and politics from Mayor (James) Snyder and the city Board of Works. Now Snyder is concerned for the safety of the parade and said the PTS didn't file the proper papers for a homecoming parade? He can deny all he wants that this has nothing to do with the brouhaha with Chief Williams and the Portage Twp. schools, but I don't believe it. I have lived in the city of Portage for 13 years and not once have I ever heard of any problems with having a homecoming parade. It has happened every year since I have been here.
It's a rotten shame the kids are caught in the middle of all of this bureaucracy and political infighting. I would think the mayor has bigger fish to fry with October coming up.
The powers that be in the City of Portage need to grow up. This isn't about you. Let these innocent kids have their parade.
Cheryl Minton, Portage