Indiana ranks 43rd out of 44 states that offer state-funded pre-K programming and is the only state with eligibility standards tied to work and education requirements. Under-investing in our future will cost Hoosier more in the long run.
Rigorous research shows that high quality early childhood education is an extraordinarily powerful means to promote continued success in school, in the workplace, and also in social and civic realms.
Indiana’s publicly-funded program -- On My Way Pre-K -- has spots for just one out of 20 Hoosier 4-year-olds. Just 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties have state-funded preschool options and in nine Indiana counties, there are zero high-quality options.
Investing in early childhood education benefits children that would not be able to keep up with their peers if they started their education at kindergarten. For every $1 invested in high quality early childhood education, tax-payers receive $13 in future benefits like lower incarceration rates and higher incomes.
Indiana increased total funding for pre-K and expanded access, but enrollment still falls far below national average at just 2 percent of 4-year-olds.
Carol Ring, Schererville