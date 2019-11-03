With basketball season right around the corner, I am anxiously awaiting to checking out the teams this season. I will be especially interested in watching the disciplined programs as I am not a fan of the “rag-tag” types of things that have become somewhat routine as of late.
This includes players with sloppy grooming, long hair and unshaved faces, and so forth. I wish that the coaches would be more mindful with that aspect of things.
In my opinion, players are a reflection of the school and general community and in the spotlight, and they should always have a clean-cut appearance.
Unfortunately many coaches are apparently afraid to dole out such appearance standards. There are plenty of very good high school basketball coaches in the Region, and one thing we can be sure of, when Crown Point coach Clint Swan, who by the way happens to be my favorite coach, puts a team on the floor, you can rest well assured that all of the players will be clean cut and very well disciplined.
Coach Swan is in my opinion the epitome of what a high school basketball coach should be in every respect. I have followed his progress from when he was a junior varsity basketball coach through his varsity coaching career, and the one glaring constant of each and every one of his teams is that they are always well disciplined on and off the floor.
It is for that reason that I always look forward to watching the Crown Point Bulldogs play basketball!
Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield