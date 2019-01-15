While watching the football playoff games this weekend I noticed one thing. There were no players kneeling or otherwise protesting during the National Anthem. What happened?
Could it be that President Trump's strong criticism of the players and the owners had an impact? I'd say yes. Once the protests began NFL TV viewership dropped and revenues decreased sharply. After the President flag shamed them, the protests gradually stopped. The reporting went back to the game itself and fan favorability of the league began to creep back up.
In spite of the players and owners, Donald Trump may just have saved the NFL from themselves.
Gary Ziolkowski, Crown Point