(Regarding the tax referendums on the fall ballot) Lake Ridge Schools Corp. is asking way too much from the residents of Calumet Township.
Our assessed property value continues to rise taking more money from our pockets each year. Where will older residents living on fixed incomes continue to come up with these kind of tax increases year after year?
Now we have the LRS system asking for not just one large raise but two! $1.119 per $100 assessed value on private property is just too much to ask. Not to mention the second of $1.0028 per $100 assessed value on private property.
Is this another reason Griffith seeks to leave Calumet Township?
Tim Mays, Gary