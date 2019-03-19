Today we have a great need for technology and automation to help with two serious problems.
The first problem is to prevent bank robberies. Are we still living in the John Dillinger era? No one should be able to threaten a bank teller with or without a gun.
All banks should have a security guard, metal detectors and a special hallway leading to the teller which is sectioned off for one person at a time to approach the teller, who is enclosed in a bulletproof window and can push a button if needed to open the floor beneath the robber, who will drop to the room beneath the bank.
The second problem is the issue of telling the truth.
Why can't top-of-the-line polygraph equipment (lie detector services) operated by highly qualified professionals be used before sending someone to prison for 17 years, after which they are found innocent.
And what about our government officials needing lie detector services?
Grace Turner, Gary