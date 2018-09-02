It's a shame. When you pick up the paper or read the news online, there is, over and over again, accusations of child molestation. We live in a prosperous, thriving, intelligent, advanced country, and we still see this over and over and over again; children being mistreated, molested and abused. In almost every instance, someone knew about it, and didn't report it, or covered it up, or didn't think it really happened. When are we going to wake up and see that our children are precious; they are gifts from God; they deserve to be protected and loved, not used, abused, or molested.
We have to fear when we send our children to school, to the playground, to the baby sitter or daycare, to extracurricular activities, and yes, even church. Predators are everywhere, they come in all sizes and shapes, and all walks of life. I don't know what the answer is, but this has got to stop.
Our future generations of children shouldn't grow up to be scarred adults, carrying on the same acts that they were subject to. Protect your children, love your children, and keep them safe. Pray over them, keep them close, talk to them, make sure the people they are around are trustworthy and safe. If you feel someone is not right, then trust your gut and keep them away!
We don't have to worry about being destroyed from outside forces, because at this point we are doing it from within. We need to wake up, quit whining about stupid things, and start protecting what is most important. Our children.
Dana Hand, Valparaiso