I enrolled my daughter Esmeralda at Insight School of Indiana during her freshman year in high school after she was referred out of our local brick and mortar school for credit recovery. Esmeralda wanted more, knew she could succeed and wanted to prove it. ISIN gave her that chance!
The teachers at ISIN are outstanding communicators. They are more available than any teachers we’ve experienced in brick and mortar schools. They encourage her every day, answer her questions and keep her motivated. Esmeralda plans to start college classes in January, studying early childhood development.
Online school has given Esmeralda profound opportunities to mature into a successful student with time management skills and a love of learning. I want Indiana to protect school choice for any family and student needing something beyond the traditional classroom.
Diane Sanchez, Portage