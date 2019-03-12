Let’s drop the pretense about the hate-crime bill now being debated in the Indiana State Senate. It’s intent is not about enhanced penalties, but about codifying into law specific protected classes that would be granted more rights than others, (i.e. discrimination).
Ironically, the advocates for protection are attempting to coerce the senators by using the same bullying and shaming tactics they purportedly abhor. Hypocrisy?
If I, a white, male, heterosexual, American-born citizen, had attended the Virginia rally opposing the removal of Civil War statues, would I have been protected by a hate crime law, if attacked? NO.
If I wore a “Make America Great Again” cap at the Washington Monument, and was threatened or assaulted, would I have been protected by a hate crime law? NO.
Why? Because I am not in a protected class.
While we’re at it, let’s amend the Declaration of Independence from, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” to say “ All people are equal, but some people are more equal than others."
My apologies to George Orwell.