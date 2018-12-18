In October 2020, a vast number of American citizens, almost entirely older women, will be prevented by the Department of Homeland Security to use commercial airlines, Amtrak trains and enter secure federal facilities. The difference will happen because of the little gold star, known as Real ID, on a driver's license.
In the list of items required to get a driver's license with Real ID are a Social Security card and marriage license. The Social Security card plainly says, "Not for identification," but this is ignored by Homeland Security. A man has the same one forever. The married woman changes her name, but the number is the same. Not acceptable for ID.
The woman must present an unbroken chain of legal name changes. For most, this is the birth certificate and all following marriage licenses.
That marriage license was the couple's first document and probably misplaced over the years. To get her document replaced, usually for $2, she may have to travel to where they were married.
Jim Petro, Gary