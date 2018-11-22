We don't recommend you follow many of these recipes, but we sure hope it brings some holiday laughs into your household this Thanksgiving.
Below is a collection of letters sent to The Times editor by fourth-graders at Valparaiso's Victory Christian Academy. The letters detail those students' often-hilarious thoughts on preparing Thanksgiving turkeys.
From pointers on hunting down birds with a bow and arrow to serving the turkey — obviously rare — after cooking on low temps for less than an hour, we hope you find as much humor in the letters as we did.
We are publishing this feast of humor with much of the original garnish — typos included — and only light editing because it adds to the humor.
The joy of children is synonymous with the holidays.
At Thanksgiving, many adults among us remember the pilgrim hats fashioned from construction paper and classroom feasts from our days as schoolchildren.
We relive those memories when we watch our children have similar experiences.
Today, we allow the children of Victory Christian Academy to spread some holiday laughter into your households.