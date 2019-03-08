Since losing the 2016 presidential election, many Democrats are now calling for the end of the Electoral College. This is due for the most part to most states having a winner-take-all electoral votes practice. This keeps states with large cities from making most states insignificant in choosing the president.
The U.S. is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. Benjamin Franklin called democracy "two wolves and a sheep deciding what's for lunch." This protects minority viewpoints.
What they should be concerned with is congressional seats being apportioned by the number of residents in each state according to the census. Residents — not citizens. The more residents, the more seats a state gets. This means states with large numbers of residents and not citizens get more votes in Congress.
What's the point of being a citizen?
Leon Gamino, Hammond