We need more love, which includes civility, in our country! Schools could begin each day with a love message on the intercom (not referring to any religious methodology) telling students to be helpful, smile, be happy, friendly and show appreciation to the teachers and all adults working in the school.
Help should be given to students with mental problems so they can receive appropriate help. Why should they be stressed with an ISTEP test?
Some areas of learning helpful in child development are omitted in some schools — music, drama, arts/painting, swimming, tennis and others.
To further the promotion of love, community organizations could donate treats once a year to the schools in their area to show the students how much they appreciate their wonderful behavior and achievements, and how much they love them.
Grace Turner, Gary