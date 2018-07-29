Trump supporters do not respond when I ask them to tell me when ”America was Great”, if 3 million illegals voted, or if his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama’s. They should know that reducing taxes for the wealthy while massively increasing the deficit, cutting or even eliminating the benefits of the ACA and removing environment standards will harm the great majority of Americans. Trump's admiration of dictators, especially Putin, while calling our European friends foes is a serious departure from the thinking of most Americans. Incredibly, his popularity among Republicans continues to increase. I would like to see factual specifics from a supporter as to why.
Bob Rusbasan, Dyer