Hello, my name is Nora Ferrer. I am the eldest sister to Alexander Moses Martinez. I am again asking for your assistance in seeking justice for my baby brother Alex. As Alex's sister, I made it my mission to find Javier Oropesa! Javier faces first-degree murder once he is found. Javier's roots are stated to be in Jalisco, Mexico. On Jan. 11, 1998, Javier shot and murdered Alex in East Chicago, in the Marktown area. As of Jan. 11, 2018, it has been 20 years and no justice has been served. I plead to have your help in seeking justice for the Martinez family. I have attached some of our relationships in the past with Alex's story and hope to continue to be blessed with your time. The U.S. Marshals are now leading the case and state they are able to have Javier expedited to the states. I still wait with no updates nor reassurance they are seeking Javier as we speak! I have been active in Alex's case since day one and I am not going to stop trying my very best to do all that I can in making this happen for Alex and for our family as a whole. Can we please find a good time and date to share Alex's story in hopes to bring attention to Javier to help capture him? He has been running from this hateful crime for 20 years.
