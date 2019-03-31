When I was in junior high, a class project was to write to our then Democratic senators, Birch Bayh and Vance Hartke.
Hartke, one of only two senators to oppose the Gulf of Tolkien resolution, sent a letter thanking me for supporting his anti-war stance. Bayh replied how he supported the war and what a great democracy South Vietnam was.
Seven years later at Ball State University's Johnson Hall, Bayh was on the campaign trail. Vietnam was Nixon's war, and Bayh made the comment that some of us may have got it wrong.
You want to fly the flag at half mast? Fly it for the Hoosiers who did not come home from South East Asia.
Joseph Sarnowski, Valparaiso