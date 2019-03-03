No sane, rational person would deny that a baby that survives a botched abortion is a living, breathing human being.
A recent Republican Senate bill attempted to protect these infants by mandating they be provided medical care. But on Feb. 25, Senate Democrats defeated the bill, thus eliminating the possibility of saving these innocents.
This is not a debate over the nature of a fetus during early pregnancy or an issue of mother's health. Pro-abortion fanatics and their Democrat allies must, at all costs, protect their sacred Roe vs. Wade, even if it means the extermination of babies born alive but not considered "viable."
These same radical Democrat forces routinely label President Donald Trump a "Nazi" and falsely accuse him of "ripping children from their mothers' arms." Yet they, the supposed champions of the little guy, have now turned their backs on the littlest, most helpless of all.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting