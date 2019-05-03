It is no longer acceptable to say the flooding in Indiana and the Midwest, as well as tornadoes in the South, hurricanes in the Gulf and wildfires in the West, are acts of God. Recent severe weather phenomena are partly due to man-made global warming.
Just because our president is a global-warming denier shouldn't stop the rest of us from demanding that our elected officials pay attention to what scientists are telling us and start passing laws that will reverse this threat to humanity.
Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso