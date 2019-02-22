Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is right to push back against ugly patronage hiring, but what is patronage hiring?
Most individuals would consider patronage hiring happens when you have an unqualified individual getting a job. The Times and another local paper reported the individual wishing to get hired by the Sheriff's Department scored high on all tests and is a law enforcement officer in another state!
Most police departments would jump on hiring someone who will save them time and money training them. The sheriff states he does not have to provide the hiring list, but does this not lead to the opportunity for the sheriff to hire unqualified individuals?
How many individuals who donated to the sheriff's campaign have been hired by him? How many civilians has he hired who were part of his campaign?
If you want to run an honest department, list the names of the individuals and the position they hold on the hiring list. You are not violating any laws, because you are not using Social Security numbers.
The issue should come down to most qualified, and the Merit Board is supposed to answer that question.
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point