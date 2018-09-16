Ogden Dunes is again seeking short-term relief from the erosion of their shoreline. Short term is correct. Without putting in a by-pass around the break walls, the sand will no longer come their way. They might as well sue Michigan City for 'stealing' all of their sand. It's why Washington Park Beach is so big and nice. If Odgen Dunes replenishes their beaches, it will again 'blow away'. So, they'll be asking for more sand in a few years.
Let's assume there is a workable 'long term' solution. A mechanical bypass around the walls in Michigan City and around the harbors to the west, would bring a steady supply of sand and the beaches would be "repaired forever." Problem solved! Yes, but a new problem would begin and there will be a demand from Ogden Dunes to pay for the solution.
The new problem? Have you ever seen pictures of the lake shore before the break walls? Find one. There are nearly no trees. As I said earlier, the sand "blows away." That's why a continuous source is needed.
Where does it blow to? Inland, sandblasting everything in it's path. Builds dunes around solid objects (houses, trees, rocks, cars) and blasts away everything it hits: paint, siding, bark, flowers, shrubs, etc.
Sand replenishment is asking for a sand blaster to be created. Careful what you ask for. Nature is unstoppable, you only get to choose which negative to take with the positives.
Chris Light, Valparaiso