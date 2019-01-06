New House of Representatives were sworn in Jan. 3 and the first order of business was to pass six spending bills to open the U.S. government which were already approved by the Senate! Now, the Senate leader says he will not bring them up for a vote in his chamber!
Here are the consequences of that statement: the odor of trash, lack of income, inability to use government services and recreational areas, U.S. security and overall inconvenience. This may cause voters to change their view of that chamber!
It has been estimated the shutdown affects the lives of citizens in the area of six figures, but in reality could be more in the area of high seven figures! What the leader and members of the U.S. Senate should consider is a stance that seems unpopular, and affects seven figures of the voters in the U.S. ... they may end up in the unemployment line!
G.E. Jawor, Hobart