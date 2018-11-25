It's hard for small businesses to cope with rising costs due to the health insurance tax. Therefore, it is crucial for our elected officials in Congress to work together and suspend this tax for 2020.
Small business owners adversely impacted by the tax may have to cut down on employees or work more themselves. Others will have to put off business repairs, and that could make their buildings unusable.
Ultimately, doors will close because owners won't be able to take on these extra costs. It is my sincere hope that Sen. Joe Donnelly will vote to delay the tax again for 2020.
I own a liquor store with my husband. Like many other small businesses in Indiana, we can't afford for Congress not to delay this tax.
Rhonda Wantola, owner, C.J.'s Liquor Store, Francesville