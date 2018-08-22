Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The president has decided not to spend $92 million on a parade for himself by using the guise that it is for veterans. That was a good decision. If he wants to spend money an even better idea would be to allow the VA to award that money to our veterans who deserve it. They served our country and carry the scars of the wars they were in yet hardly get compensated from our government for doing so.

I argue on the veterans behave everyday with the VA for their benefits. That money would help the people that deserve it and need it most.

Ray Guiden, Highland

