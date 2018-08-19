Regarding Nyssa Wedgeworth's letter (U.S. should support ending tuberculosis, Aug. 5): One of the global problems we face today is tuberculosis (TB). While this disease is seldom seen at home, over one-third of the world's population overall is infected, putting Americans and others who travel or work abroad at risk. The casualties and costs of TB are a major threat to the development of stable and productive societies.
The United Nations is holding a high level meeting on TB in September. As Wedgeworth points out in her letter, Sen. (Todd) Young is among those leading a bipartisan letter urging the administration to support this meeting and put America first in the fight against TB. A companion letter in the House drew more than 100 signatures. Along with the representatives and senators who sign these letters, I as a citizen am calling for the administration to step up against TB.
Oscar Lanzi, Chicago