I, as most Americans, do not believe that our federal workers should be forced to work without getting paid.
I do not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, or why you think either party is right. I believe it is time for the adults in America to end this political bypass.
Just as parents have done from the beginning of time, I suggest we stop the allowance of our unruly children — or in this case, members of Congress. I am asking every American, business leader, union, union member, and/or corporation to stop donating any funds to all political campaigns and PACs.
I do not feel our federal workers should be used as pawns for the next two years as members of Congress start to run for the presidential race in 2020. I ask that when you receive a phone call asking for a political donation, you inform the person you will be donating to Wounded Warriors or the American Red Cross. If you receive a letter, please mark it "return to sender."
I believe that after a short time, our members of Congress will realize that if they want their allowance, they will have to sit down, talk and behave like adults; otherwise, they will have to fund their campaigns themselves!
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point