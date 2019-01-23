Laura Hollis’ Jan. 13 column shared misinformation about Planned Parenthood. I want to remind Hollis how Planned Parenthood meets Hoosiers’ reproductive health care needs:
- Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky health centers provide family planning services that not all other safety net providers do, such as IUDs.
- Two-thirds of Indiana counties are considered medically underserved areas, and over a third have no ob-gyns. All PPINK health centers are in counties with a Medically Underserved Areas designation.
- PPINK provided over 25,000 STI screenings and over 3,000 Pap tests in Indiana in 2017.
- Fifty-two percent of PPINK’s patients are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
Also, for decades the Hyde Amendment has blocked federal funds from being used for abortion except in very rare cases.
Hollis talks about “immorality.” I say that anyone who consistently writes with the intent to spread misinformation should look in the mirror.
Betsy Hunt, Schererville