With all the talk about Portage considering a stronger smoking ordinance I’d like to point out exactly how much it costs the taxpayers to fund the health care of tobacco users. Indiana spends $2.2 billion on health care associated with tobacco use each year, $1 billion of that is hospital costs and $448 million in Medicaid expenditures directly related to tobacco use. This isn’t money spent on just those who smoke either, tobacco-related health issues are also the ones caused by secondhand smoke. This issue affects everyone in our community and as a health care professional I see it every day. For every pack of cigarettes someone purchases it costs the state and the taxpayers $7.57 in health care costs.
Passing this ordinance will decrease those costs because there will be fewer people getting sick from secondhand smoke. Hospitality workers are worth fighting for as they get few or no benefits.
Kim Eldridge, Chesterton