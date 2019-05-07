As mayor of Lake Station, I proudly join the Northwest Indiana Building Trades and Construction Trades Council, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, Sen. Eddie Melton and the Indiana Teachers Association in full support and endorsement of today’s River Forest Community School Corp. operational sreferendum.
River Forest and Lake Station schools serve as the foundation for the community of Lake Station. The success of our public schools is crucial for the economic development and future of our city. Our children and future children deserve the same investment and support that was provided to myself and past graduates of our local schools.
School funding has changed in Indiana and the Indiana General Assembly has continued to move greater amounts of funding to charter and private schools. Because of the property tax caps, our schools are forced to hold referendums for public taxpayer support for what was always previously paid for by the local taxpayer.
Our schools prepare our students to become future city leaders, business developers, and community volunteers. When our schools are successful they help improve the value of our homes. Our schools attract people to move to our community and improve the overall quality of life within our community.
Lake Station Mayor Chris Anderson