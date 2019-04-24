Have you ever had a teacher who inspired you to be something? Was there a teacher in your life who listened to the struggles you faced as a teen and offered ways to help or just let you vent? Did a teacher ever offer you a Band-Aid for a cut you had or help you fix a wardrobe malfunction on a special day?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you that the impact of the education system goes far beyond a classroom and assignments.
This job also involves mentoring, counseling, listening, nursing, paperwork, testing, celebrating and crying with your students when things happen.
Some friends have asked me what this #RedForEd movement is about. To put it simply, it's asking the government to give schools the money they need to provide teachers livable wages, continue programs serving children and add classes and resources for students both in advanced classes and remedial ones.
If we truly believe all students should have the right to a quality free public education, the government needs to create the financial supports for every school district to do so. This is America's future! Let's start supporting lawmakers with a clear vision of that.
Also, if you can find that teacher who made a difference for you, tell them. It's like adding fuel to a teacher's tank at the end of the year!
Kim Arroyo, Crown Point