Get your annual mammogram!
I had mine done sure that it would be clear. It wasn’t, and I needed another one because they found something. Nope, not me! No history of that in my family! But needle biopsies in my right breast confirmed that I had invasive ductal carcinoma.
I started my treatment at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. I can’t say enough about my amazing team there. My cancer surgeon removed two tumors (stage 1), and soon after that my plastic surgeon performed reconstruction and reduction. Thanks to the early detection, all indications are that I am clear of the disease and I’m moving on to the next stage. I’ve met my radiation oncologist and my medical oncologist. Those treatments will begin soon.
I’ve been blessed to have a family that surrounds me with love and with friends and a church family whose abundance of prayer has lifted me up and guided my doctors’ hands! I am so grateful to everyone involved in this unexpected journey!
Sheila Burnside, Valparaiso