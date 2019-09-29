I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer (two tumors) on Oct 13, 2015. I was 43 years old. After a lumpectomy and port placement I went through 16 rounds of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation.
Twenty-seven years earlier, my mother fought inflammatory breast cancer and survived after a mastectomy and one year of chemo. Five days before Christmas 2018, my 48-year-old sister was diagnosed with estrogen-positive breast cancer. She had a lumpectomy and 36 rounds of radiation.
You have free articles remaining.
I pray every day for the fighters, survivors and those who have lost the battle. May God bless them all.
Kelly Shindle, Demotte