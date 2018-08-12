The main street media and the Democrats are going crazy over the president raising taxes on imports. These taxes could have terrible consequences. Imagine if prices of these imports went up so high that we could produce these products in the U.S. at competitive prices. American companies would start manufacturing these things here, open plants, put more Americans back to work and possibly even export some of these goods around the world. The country could be devastated by the increase in the economy and the increase in the taxes collected from these businesses and their employees. This might even make America greater again.
James Marrant, Calumet City