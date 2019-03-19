What ever happened to "Don't be a litterbug"?
There seems to be a lack of pride in our neighborhoods. Wherever you go there is litter and trash to be found on the ground. This problem could be solved if people would keep their coffee, soda cups and straws, water bottles, fast food containers, etc., in their vehicle or while on a walk until they get home or someplace with a trash can. There are also lots of beer and liquor bottles lying around, which is very disturbing.
The other cause of this unsightly problem is from trash and recycling pickup where the contents of garbage cans are loose rather than bagged up. On windy days, more paper and lightweight trash ends up blowing back onto the streets, front yards and drainage ditches.
Being clean doesn't cost anything. People should know better and teach their children not to litter.
Sonia Witkus, Schererville