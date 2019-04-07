Indiana proclaims itself to be “a state that works.” Yet, a recent study released by The Rockefeller Institute reveals that in terms of teacher salary growth, Indiana ranks dead last.
From 2002 to 2017, teacher salaries in Indiana grew by only $6,904. Furthermore, teachers in Indiana are 15% below where they were 20 years ago. It is evident that this is nowhere near keeping up with the rate of inflation. This is reflected in the declining number of new teachers in this state, the number of current teachers who work more than one job, and the amount of teachers leaving the profession. Ultimately, Indiana is not a state that works — at least, not when it comes to education. While the damage to public education has already been done, it is not without a fix. Legislators could provide a 4% raise in teacher salaries this year and an additional 4% raise next year to begin work toward paying Indiana teachers a wage comparable to other states.
The children in our state deserve to have qualified teachers who can afford to remain in the classroom. I urge you to contact your legislators and ask that they make a move toward paying teachers a fair, livable wage.
Erin Charpentier, Hebron