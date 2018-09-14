Have you fought through and survived breast cancer, or are you currently undergoing treatment? Have you lost a loved one to this horrible disease?
We want to hear your stories for a special breast cancer awareness package slated to run in the Sept. 30 Sunday Forum section. Please share your accounts via letters to the editor of 200 words or less.
Email your letters to letters@nwi.com. Please include your name, city/town of residence and a phone number where we can reach you to verify the letters.
Deadline for letters is 5 p.m. Sept. 26.