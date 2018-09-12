Dear Silent Samaritan: I just opened my mailbox to find a small package. It contained my wallet that I had left on the side of my truck after gassing up and driving off. Later thinking I would never see it again. It’s impossible to express my gratitude. The wallet was a gift from my daughter when she was 13, who is now 37 and just gave us our third granddaughter last Saturday. You signed your note “Silent Samaritan”. Just know you will always be in my heart. God bless you.
Geoff Kelly, Crown Point