You know the saying: "Where’s a cop when you need one?", well let me tell you a story. My mother, who suffers from short-term memory loss, wandered away from the house. My brother, with his quick thinking, contacted the Hammond Police Department. Within minutes we had our neighborhood filled with officers.
I want to personally thank the men and women who protect and serve us everyday. Our town is fortunate to have such dedicated men and women on the force. We always hear negative things about police officers, but I wanted to share a positive story. We salute you Hammond Police — keep up the great work.
Anna Maria Flores, Hammond