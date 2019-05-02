I am a Life Scout of Troop 533. Thank you for keeping me up to date on the current expansion of the South Shore Line.
Information on the state's takeover of the program gives me hope that it will come to fruition. The part of revitalizing Hammond brings new light to the possibilities of what investing in our towns can do to help them prosper.
My town of Munster is excited for the expansion, and because of that I'm able to see my town build new developments in areas I thought would never be built up. The change from the old Munster Steel Co. building to condos and restaurants will definitely be a nice change.
Information about the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's double-tracking also brings a smile to my face about the idea of express trains running from South Bend and Chicago once again.
Griffin Poulsen, Munster