My thanks to Anna Ortiz for writing an excellent article on Louie the pup (Jan. 26, The Life He Deserves) and the editor for placing this article in the middle of the front page where it would greet us all with the certain knowledge that we have a monster in our midst.
In the normal parade of the many failures of our society sometimes balanced by a commendable move on someone’s part, we now have record of a savage act on the part of someone who may be next in line at the grocery store.
Bob Hoetler took time out to check on something that didn’t sound right, itself an act mostly disappearing from our society, and he knew of the Griffith Animal Hospital, the best place Louie could be, and his next lucky break of the day.
Louie is now in a loving home and is receiving excellent medical care, so he may survive. Unfortunately, the sick perpetrator of the acts against Louie is still alive to prey on other helpless victims.
John D. Kirkman, Munster