We wanted to thank the Valparaiso City Council for all their time and research on the proposed Spectacle Drive annexation. There were many late nights in City Hall both for residents and for City Council, and many council members went above and beyond the call of duty in meeting with residents, responding to phone calls and emails, and gathering information.
In this process, our family and neighborhood have been touched by that investment of time and discernment. Multiple parties acknowledged the complexity of the case, involving questions of infrastructure, safety, the environment and the need to balance the rights and interests of many people and groups. As residents, we can only imagine the challenge of making such decisions.
This Thanksgiving, we wanted to thank the Valparaiso City Council for their public service and thoughtful engagement with issues that affect our community now and in years to come.
Steven and Salena Anderson, Valparaiso