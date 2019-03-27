I haven't been a fan of class basketball in Indiana from the very beginning as I feel the system heavily favors small schools. And this year, lo and behold, the two largest schools in the state are meeting for the 4A championship — Carmel, with a whopping 5,204 students, is playing Ben Davis, with 4,499 students. The enrollment figures were taken from this weekend's state finals program.
Local schools such as Kankakee Valley (1,083), Highland (1,117), and Lowell (1,197) also represent Class 4A. The smallest Class 4A school is Columbia City, with 1,056 students. These numbers are from the IHSAA website. No apologies here for thinking the 4,000-plus student difference between the largest and smallest schools in 4A is unacceptable.
Mark Ashmann, Griffith