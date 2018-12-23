How is the jolly Christmas season for you so far? I hope you and your elves are going to make tons of children around the world happy! This year there are tons of things I would like to tell you about, but I'm going to tell you the most valuable thing I want from you this year Santa.
The only thing I really want for Christmas is an IPhone. I know you're probably thinking that an IPhone is a really expensive gift to ask for, but I want one since my Dad gave my brother his old phone. Him having an IPhone kind of makes me a little jealous.
Now Santa you don't have to give me this because there are many more things that I want from you on Christmas Eve. I'll make sure to put my Christmas list right next to your milk and cookies and your reindeers' carrots. I will also make sure that my brother and I take very good care of the elves Rudy, Elsa, Frostbite and Angel. Oh, and the pets Rainer and Jingles. Well, hope you read this letter Santa! Have an excellent Christmas season!
Jake Rose, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade