It's too bad our trusted, local paper The Times got dragged into a national editorial blitz against our president. Aside from criticizing President Trump, their editorial was informative and well written. Thankfully, our paper is not a target of our president's comments.
The venom spewed by major media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and most others is a disgrace to our free press. Their non-stop fear based opinions are presented as news while real news goes unreported.
President Trump is a real leader who gets things done. Because of this, the self-serving Washington Establishment, including the news media, hates Trump.
Fortunately, people are seeing and experiencing the benefits of this president's actions. Lower taxes, more incomes, jobs galore, low unemployment, less regulations, etc. — accomplishments all good for our country, all rarely mentioned.
Ignore the toxic rhetoric and stand behind our president. He really is working for us!
Rob Klett, Valparaiso