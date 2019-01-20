Just how do we make hate a crime? Fact check: Hate is an emotional response just like love. While hate is a negative emotion, it cannot be a crime. Or do we now legislate human emotions? And if we do, how do we handle it? Through re-education camps?
North Korea has a good history of re-educating its citizens. Do we follow their lead? Or do we just send people convicted of hate to prison for long terms so their hate can be hardened?
Also, would it then be OK to commit a crime against someone who is not part of one of the special covered classes of people? It seems to me that there are no good answers to be had.
There is no reasonable way to regulate or legislate human emotions, even if most of us don't like a particular emotion.
Bernadine Barrett, Munster