Some years ago the U.S. and Russians agreed to eliminate various poisons. An American company invented a plasma device that used 30,000-degree heat to destroy our military poison stockpiles. The company name was Startech.
Popular Science magazine did an article on Startech. The company was located at New York and had added a waste heat recovery to power an electrical generator. Anything except nuclear material could be "burned," and the heat produced excess electrical power over what was need to operate the Startech system.
However, their proposal to NYC to dump all of the city garbage into local Startech devices instead of trucking it a hundred miles to a disposal site was their downfall. Reportedly, the mob owned the garbage hauling contract.
Startech went public and I bought some shares. Not too long later it filed for bankruptcy.
Then it got interesting when some Russian group made a bid in the court. Suspicious, I contacted the U.S. government. Nothing happened. I still have my stock shares.
The American invented Startech device could have solved our garbage, plastic and nuclear waste problems.
Doesn't it make you wonder where Startech is?
